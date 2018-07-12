DNA samples turn negative in Moi Girls rape inquest

The probe into the rape case at Moi Girls School, Nairobi, seems to have hit a dead end as preliminary findings of the 107 DNA samples collected turned negative.

Consequently, barring any emerging evidence, all the male teachers and workers who were in the school vicinity on the material day have been cleared as suspects in the alleged rape incident.

Nairobi Regional DCI head Nicholas Kamwende yesterday said all male teachers and workers whose samples were collected for purposes of analysis have since been cleared.

He said the samples did not match those taken from the student but gave a warning over issuing pre-emptive remarks, saying they are hurting the families and victims.

Investigations are still ongoing, though it will be back to the drawing board after the Government Chemist released the results of samples taken.

“Let us avoid speculations and preemptive remarks that hurt the family. Investigators are determined on this case,” said Kamwende.

Contradicting reports over what happened on that night have, however, been advanced by various quarters. This dealt a blow to detectives who have been banking on the outcome to conclusively address the matter that caused public outcry when it was reported last month.

The school was subsequently closed for a week and Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed dissolved the board. Further, Amina directed that students, teachers, workers and all visitors entering the school must be subjected to checks round the clock in an effort to enhance security of the school.

All non-teaching staff including cooks, cleaners and librarians were subjected to fresh vetting. The school principal, Jael Mureithi, was forced to take early retirement.

Police have since been investigating circumstances under which the Form Two student was allegedly attacked at around 2am when she visited the latrine within the school compound and later defiled.

Even before the dust settled on Moi Girls, reports emerged that Maasai Girls High school had been closed after students protested over alleged sexual harassment by male teachers.

To this effect, the Education Ministry proposed tough penalties targeting randy teachers. In the new guidelines, a person found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor—of below 10 years—will face life imprisonment. Defiling a minor aged over 10 years will attract a penalty of not less than 10 years jail-term with a possibility of extension to life imprisonment.