Knut opposes standard uniform for all students

People Daily July 12, 2018
Henry Andanje  and Philip Yegon

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has opposed introduction of a national uniform for all students.

Busia branch secretary general Mark Oseno said the move would increase indiscipline because it will not be easy to identify students who commit crimes or which schools they belong to.

He said the Kenya Parents Association (KPA) should have consulted other stakeholders before floating the idea, adding that there is need for public participation on the matter. Adding his voice on the matter, his Kericho branch counterpart  Stanley Mutai said the issue was not well thought out.

He urged the Education ministry to shelve it and come up with better policies aimed at improving the education system.

The proposal by KPA was recently backed by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang (pictured) who said the ministry was working on a policy to accommodate it.

On schools unrest, Mutai called for stringent measures to act as a deterrent in a bid to curb rising cases of indiscipline in learning institutions.

