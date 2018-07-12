Senators want Nakuru commissioner suspended over Solai dam tragedy

@wangumarci

Senators yesterday demanded that the government suspends Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha and some National government officials over how they have handled the Solai dam tragedy that killed 47 people.

They also want Subukia Deputy County Commissioner, the Assistant County Commissioner in Solai and the area chief to be suspended as they could interfere with investigations.

Senate Select Committee investigating the tragedy claimed Nkanatha and the said officials were facilitating compensation to the victims through a process in which the victims are being forced to sign an indemnity taking away liability over the accident from the owner of the dam.

Led by the committee chairperson and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, the senators say the officials are leading the compensation yet they know the owner of the dam is currently in court over the matter. Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) asked Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i to crack the whip and ensure the officers blocking justice are suspended.