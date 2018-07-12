NATIONALNEWS

Senators want Nakuru commissioner suspended over Solai dam tragedy

Mercy Mwai July 12, 2018
2,623 Less than a minute

@wangumarci

Senators yesterday demanded that the government suspends Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha and some National government officials over how they have handled the Solai dam tragedy that killed 47 people.

They also want Subukia Deputy County Commissioner, the Assistant County Commissioner in Solai and the area chief to be suspended as they could interfere with investigations.

Senate Select Committee investigating the tragedy claimed Nkanatha and the  said officials were facilitating compensation to the victims through a process in which the victims are being forced to sign an indemnity taking away liability over the accident from the owner of the dam.

Led by the committee chairperson and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, the senators say the officials are leading the compensation yet they know the owner of the dam is currently in court over the matter.   Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) asked Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i  to crack the whip and ensure the officers blocking justice are suspended.

Show More

Related Articles

July 12, 2018
2,456

DP Ruto commends the Church for the role it plays in fostering peace

July 12, 2018
2,463

Hawkers engage police in running battles, demand release of colleagues

July 12, 2018
2,456

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua urges Govt to persist in graft war

July 12, 2018
2,453

Politicians warned against using war on graft to gain political mileage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker