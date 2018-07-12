Kenya Power under fire over high tariffs

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has warned that electricity tariffs will not come down soon unless the high budget to Kenya Power is reduced by 25 per cent.

The federation said the Sh131 billion allocation and procurement of faulty transformers were responsible for the “out of reach” tariffs.

This emerged during a stakeholders meeting at Lake Naivasha Country Club yesterday to discuss the planned review of tariffs by the power distributor.

“As long as the funds for power generation remain high, consumers will continue to pay high power tariffs to offset expenses and we are opposed to it,” Cofek secretary-general Stephen Mutoro (pictured) said. “One of the reasons electricity tariffs are high is faulty transformers that Kenya Power recently acquired leading to frequent power outages,” he added.

However, Kenya Power Business Strategy general manager Peter Mungai refuted presence of faulty transformers. He also said decision on whether to increase or lower tariffs would be made at the end of this month.

“Our consumers have increased from 2.5 million two years ago to 6.5 million and their input will be considered before the tariffs are reviewed upwards or downwards,” he said.