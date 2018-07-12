Clinics deal was open fraud, says House team

The Public Accounts Committee has raised questions on why the government has abandoned the Sh1 billion 100 portable clinics at the port of Mombasa.

Committee chair Opiyo Wandayi demanded to know whether the government got any value for money in the procurement of the clinics three years ago.

“This is one of the manifestations that there was no value for money in the entire transaction. It is an example of what the government should not do. This procurement is something that should never have happened anywhere,” said Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi.

The sentiments came as the Health ministry yesterday told the committee that it had written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to allow them to release the clinics from the National Youth Service (NYS) depot in Mombasa.

Investigations

Health Principal secretary Peter Tum told the team the clinics are still at the port despite although they were procured as a matter of urgency. The EACC stopped the commissioning and transfer of the clinics to enable it investigate how they were procured.

Estama Investments Limited provided the clinics at a cost of Sh1 billion were expected to be distributed to Mombasa, Nairobi and Kisumu.

According to a special audit report prepared by the Auditor General, the transaction was initiated by the then Health PS Nicholas Maraguri, who has since been moved to the Lands docket.