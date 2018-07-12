MPs Onyonka, Naicca in near fist-fight at Parliament

Two MPs yesterday almost exchanging blows during a meeting that had been called to deliberate on the status of implementing resolutions passed by the House.

Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) and Johnson Naicca (Mumias West) lost their cool at a meeting that was attended by Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet secretary James Macharia, who had been invited to explain how far the ministry has gone in terms of implementation of a House resolution to have at least 20 kilometres of tarmac road in every constituency.

Trouble started after Naicca tried to defend Macharia from responding to questions the members had raised after he presented his report to the committee.

The move came after Onyonka and Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati demanded to know why the ministry was favouring some constituencies in the construction of tarmac roads.