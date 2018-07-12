Sigiri bridge ready for use, says site engineer

Sigiri Bridge in Budalang’i constituency which collapsed last year, is now ready for use, site engineer Lin Weiyang has revealed.

He said the Chinese Covec company has done 95 per cent of the work, adding that they are now doing final touches.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Weiyang said the company will supervise the bridge for five years after the official handing over.

“The project delayed a bit because of the destruction caused by the floods was massive. We are doing stone pitching on the bridge to avoid soil erosion during rain seasons,” he said.