NATIONALNEWS

Man in dock over Sh110m property row with sister

Sophie Njoka July 12, 2018
2,466 Less than a minute

A man embroiled in a multi-million-shilling property dispute with his sister has admitted before a Mombasa court that the sibling used to send him money for the construction of several buildings worth Sh110 million.

Ashraf Mohammed  who was testifying in a dispute where he has sued his elder sister over property ownership, informed High Court judge Hannah Omollo that Zahara Pote—the sister— sent him undisclosed amount of money while working overseas for the construction of a five-storey building in Makadara area.

Mohammed admitted that, at one time, Pote sent him Sh3.4 million to clear a bank loan when one of the property was about to be auctioned.

Stop auction

“Do you agree your sister cleared and paid for the same property that you are fighting for ownership, to stop the bank from auctioning it,” asked the defendant’s lawyer William Mogoka.

Mohammed, who was being cross-examined by Mogaka had earlier accused his sister of forging their late mother’s signature to enable her to acquire ownership of several property.

In the suit, the plaintiff has sued Pote saying he lost his livelihood after the later took possession of  property after she settled back in the country. He claims part of the property was left behind by their late mother Shuni Haji and therefore he should be allowed to inherit two thirds of the estate.

The plaintiff’s lawyer Gikandi Ngubuini will be cross examined tomorrow.

Show More

Related Articles

July 12, 2018
2,456

DP Ruto commends the Church for the role it plays in fostering peace

July 12, 2018
2,463

Hawkers engage police in running battles, demand release of colleagues

July 12, 2018
2,456

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua urges Govt to persist in graft war

July 12, 2018
2,453

Politicians warned against using war on graft to gain political mileage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker