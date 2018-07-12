Man in dock over Sh110m property row with sister

A man embroiled in a multi-million-shilling property dispute with his sister has admitted before a Mombasa court that the sibling used to send him money for the construction of several buildings worth Sh110 million.

Ashraf Mohammed who was testifying in a dispute where he has sued his elder sister over property ownership, informed High Court judge Hannah Omollo that Zahara Pote—the sister— sent him undisclosed amount of money while working overseas for the construction of a five-storey building in Makadara area.

Mohammed admitted that, at one time, Pote sent him Sh3.4 million to clear a bank loan when one of the property was about to be auctioned.

Stop auction

“Do you agree your sister cleared and paid for the same property that you are fighting for ownership, to stop the bank from auctioning it,” asked the defendant’s lawyer William Mogoka.

Mohammed, who was being cross-examined by Mogaka had earlier accused his sister of forging their late mother’s signature to enable her to acquire ownership of several property.

In the suit, the plaintiff has sued Pote saying he lost his livelihood after the later took possession of property after she settled back in the country. He claims part of the property was left behind by their late mother Shuni Haji and therefore he should be allowed to inherit two thirds of the estate.

The plaintiff’s lawyer Gikandi Ngubuini will be cross examined tomorrow.