Boy, 10, seeks to hand Obama portraits

As residents of Kogelo in Siaya eagerly wait to receive the former US President Barack Obama, a 10-year-old boy from Lugulu in Bungoma county, is also seeking to meet and hand him portraits he made for him in 2015 when he visited Kenya.

Ryan Namanda, a Class Five pupil at Lugulu Boarding Primary School in Webuye West made drawings of Obama in 2015 while he was in Class Two.

“I am looking forward to meet Obama when he visits the country next week and present him the portraits,” said Namanda.

Visit country

Last born in a family of three said he loves drawing and has made many drawings of Obama and other prominent world leaders.

“I started drawing portraits of Obama after seeing him on television and magazines when he came to Kenya back in 2015 and this time I would like to meet him in person and give him the portraits,” he said.

Namanda said he likes watching Obama videos and also enjoys listening to his speeches during his free time. He has urged Obama to open an arts centre in Bungoma to nurture youth talent.

Obama is expected to visit his father’s village to open a sports complex and recreation centre in Kogelo, Siaya county.