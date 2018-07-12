Sigh of relief as Thika hospital instals CT scan

Oliver Musembi

The installation of a modern CT scan machine at the Thika Level Five Hospital will save residents the trouble of travelling to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for diagnostic services.

This will also drastically cut costs in healthcare especially for accident and other emergencies.

The unit being installed at hospital’s newly-commissioned 250-bed reproductive health wing will cover all diagnostic services ,among them cancer.

Being part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four development agenda, the facility offers reprieve for accident victims who will no longer have to be referred to KNH. Inversely, the service will greatly reduce congestion at the national referral hospital.

According to Kiambu county executive for Health Dr Joseph Murega, at least 100 cases are referred to KNH every month, which translates to more than 1,200 annually.

“With the commissioning of the CT scan machine whose services will be largely free, most diseases will be treated in the county,” Murega said.

Besides, the centre will be connected to the 21 ambulances operating in the county using a toll-free number that will enable people to access the service wherever they are.

The official made the remarks when he received members of the National Assembly Committee on Health who were on an inspection tour of the facility last week.

Project progress

The parliamentary health team, chaired by Sabina Chege, gave the hospital management and contractors a clean bill of health on the project’s progress.

Under the Management Equipment Services (MES) programme launched by the National government in 2015 and rolled out in 7 counties’ major hospitals and four national referral facilities, the multi-billion-shilling project aims to improve radiology infrastructure in public health institutions.

“We are impressed with progress made at the Thika hospital under the supervision of the Kiambu county government. We have pleasantly learnt that installation of the CT scan machine is right on time and will be commissioned in about 10 days,” said Sabina.