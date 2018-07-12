Locals out to shine at Karen Masters as Safaricom boosts event

It is all systems go for the second edition of the KCB Karen Masters golf tournament which makes its debut on the Sunshine Tour, teeing off on July 17 with a two-day Pro-Am while the main event will take place from July 19 to 22 at Karen Country Club.

Organisers received a shot in the arm when mobile phone service providers Safaricom announced a Sh5 million sponsorship towards the event. Safaricom are the official telecommunications sponsor and the amount will cater for logistics, a media centre and wireless connectivity for the secretariat. Part of the sponsorship will also be used to support the junior golfers shootout.

“We are proud to be part of the second edition of the Karen Masters tournament and are especially thrilled that this year’s tournament is affiliated with the Sunshine Tour which is part of the International Federation of PGA Tours. It’s always a pleasure to partner with KCB on a tournament that provides Kenyan golfers, both amateurs and Pros an opportunity to showcase their prowess,” said Safaricom Director, Regional Sales and Operations Steve Okeyo.

The event has attracted players from around the globe, 156 in total, including four amateurs. There are 21 countries represented with the bulk from Africa. Kenya will be represented by 32 professionals with 20 pros from other African countries also participating alongside the Sunshine tour members.

South African golfer Justin Harding, who places 156 in the world, is one of the players expected to attend. Players from Chile, Brazil, USA, Australia and England will also participate. This year’s total prize kitty is Sh15 million with the winner taking home Sh2.3 million.