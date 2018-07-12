Kenya humble hosts Rwanda in ICC T20 qualifying match

Kenya beat Rwanda by five wickets yesterday in the ongoing ICC World Twenty20 Africa Region Qualifier B in Kigali.

This was their fourth win in the series with veteran Collins Obuya (44 off 35 balls) leading the scoreboard for Maurice Odumbe’s men in a pulsating encounter.

The Rwandese coached by ex-Kenyan international Martin Suji had been restricted in the second innings to good effect led by player of the match Peshpak Kerai (4/25) as Kenya posted 129/5 inside 16.1 overs.

Rwanda who won the toss and selected to bat had only set a score total of 125 all out in their innings. Bashir Songa (43 off 31 balls) top scored for the hosts including two glorious boundaries and three sixes. His momentum was to be later broken when pace bowler Nehemiah Odhiambo dismissed him out in the 18.5 over. Kerai weighed in with a massive four wickets haul as the home crowd was hushed.

Earlier on, openers Dhiren Gondaria and Alex Obanda had set out a steady partnership when they combined for (43 runs in 29 balls) before the hosts begun their own onslaught.

Gondaria (13 off 12 balls) was caught out napping by Bosco Tuyizere after good delivery on the crease from spin bowler Zappy Bimenyimana. Obanda was to later to follow his team-mate to the showers after being caught leg before wicket by Yvan Mitari in the fifth over.

Skipper Shem Ngoche (12 runs off 09 balls) had a decent game with both ball and bat as he helped his team shore up scores on the board.

His two wicket haul off his short balls was exciting for the Kenyans as new call up Eugene Ochieng also came through with three fall of wickets with his tricky deliveries.

The trick to move Obuya to number four in the order was a masterstroke as he brought in calm as three of his fellow batsmen had been fallen.

The Stray Lions batsman was not out as he faced 35 balls,posting two sixes and a boundary which were significant. Kenya next face Tanzania who stunned Uganda by six wickets win.

