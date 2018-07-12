NE counties get Sh1.5b for water projects

At least eight arid counties are set to benefit from a Sh1.5 billion fund to implement key water projects as outlined in the President’s Big Four agenda.

The funding from the Danish government also targets improvement of sanitation facilities and will benefit all the counties under the former Northern Frontier districts.

Water and Sanitation Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui said Garissa, Isiolo, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Turkana and Wajir counties will benefit from the fund.

Alleviate poverty

Speaking in Naivasha yesterday, he said each county will receive Sh70 million to implement key water projects for a period of four years while refugees under the Turkana West refugee host community programme have been allocated a joint Sh600 million.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba said North Eastern residents face acute water shortage saying the funds will help alleviate water problems.

Adan Omar from WSTF said the funds were part of the organization’s Green Growth Employment Program.