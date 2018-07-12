NATIONALNEWS

NE counties get Sh1.5b for water projects

Kirera Mwiti July 12, 2018
2,628 Less than a minute
Kenya shilling notes

At least eight arid counties are set to benefit from a Sh1.5 billion fund to implement key water projects as outlined in the President’s Big Four agenda.

The funding from the Danish government also targets improvement of sanitation facilities and will benefit all the counties under the former Northern Frontier districts.

Water and Sanitation Cabinet secretary  Simon Chelugui said Garissa, Isiolo, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Turkana and Wajir counties will benefit from the fund.

Alleviate poverty

Speaking in Naivasha yesterday, he said each county will receive Sh70 million to implement key water projects for a period of four years while refugees under the Turkana West refugee host community programme have been allocated a joint Sh600 million.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba said North Eastern residents  face acute water shortage  saying the funds will help alleviate water problems.

Adan Omar from WSTF said the funds were part of the organization’s Green Growth Employment Program.

Show More

Related Articles

July 12, 2018
2,456

DP Ruto commends the Church for the role it plays in fostering peace

July 12, 2018
2,463

Hawkers engage police in running battles, demand release of colleagues

July 12, 2018
2,456

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua urges Govt to persist in graft war

July 12, 2018
2,453

Politicians warned against using war on graft to gain political mileage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker