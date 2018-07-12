Business

Automaker shelves Sh2b assembly bid

Steve Umidha July 12, 2018
2,537 1 minute read
Nissan Navara.

Japanese automaker, Nissan Motor Company has put on hold plans to set up a Sh2 billion assembling plant in Kenya citing change of strategy for its decision.

The company said it will “immediately” begin implementing a strategy to re-energise the brand presence in Africa through a focused plan that includes expanding the dealer network and product line-up in all key markets.

“The idea to set up an assembly plant in Kenya will take some time, it is something we will look at in the future, for now we want to push the brand’s visibility while staying focused on creating more enjoyable driving experiences,” said Nissan head of East Africa Max De Wit in an interview with People Daily.

In April, Nissan Group of Africa had announced it would start vehicle assembling in the country to capitalise on the growing demand for new vehicles in the region.

The proposed Sh2 billion plant is believed to be awaiting government’s approval, which would have seen the dealer set up an operational assembly line as early as 2019.

It is, however, not clear when these plans will be deliberated, and whether Nissan Kenya had submitted a proposal to the government, which it promised to do once market studies and due diligence assessments were complete.

Nissan executives are considering producing their vehicles at plants owned by Isuzu East Africa, Associated Vehicle Assemblers, owned by Simba Corp and Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) – a venture between the Kenya government, Toyota Tsusho Corp and Al-Futtaim Group.

The dealer also quashed speculation about a boardroom rift among shareholders. “There are no wrangles and all our partners are working well,” said De Wit.

The disputes are said to have started after South Africa’s Motus Holdings, which previously traded as AMH Group, took full control of local Nissan dealership after buying out the Kenyan business tycoon Mohamed Zubedi who owned 49 per cent stake in the franchise.

Currently, the company is trading locally under the umbrella of Nissan Kenya.

Show More

Related Articles

July 12, 2018
2,827

Kidero’s connection to Sh3b discounts scam at Mumias

July 11, 2018
2,532

Partnership unveiled to fight fall armyworm

July 11, 2018
2,662

More than 46pc Kenyans borrow easy mobile loans

July 11, 2018
2,694

Sh100 million lost in Turkana oil stand-off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker