Time attack and time trials

As the name implies this is a type of motorsport in which racers compete to complete the fastest lap on a track in the shortest time. Vehicles run, as in rally stages, against the clock. It starts with a warm-up lap, a few timed laps and then a cool down lap.

Like the aforementioned TT, the event takes numerous heats and unlike rallying, there are minimal restrictions or regulations on the type of vehicle or performance parameters. You can literally build yours at home and come to race it. To gain a competitive time requires a specific set up depending on the type of vehicle but more importantly, driver skill to hustle and manoeuvre the car, requiring intense mental and physical coordination.

While some events do come with a cash prize for the fastest, most make do with a trophy and bragging rights, which to the drivers are just as important.

Due to the lack of a racetrack, Time Trials in Kenya are held on private lands such as the Naivasha Hill climb or a Karting track like such as Mai Mahiu TT, sometimes even a disused airfield. TT events originated in Japan in the 1960s where street racers would meet in the dead of night to determine who was the fastest between two points, it then evolved globally to events such as the World Time Attack challenge held in Australia where the best racers in the fastest machines from around the world meet to see who’s fastest.

Spotters are staged throughout the course to note any on-track infraction competitors may make and communicate the same to race control. They’re generally easier to organise and made up of amateur racers who, for whatever reason, couldn’t make it professionally.