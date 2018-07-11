Sonko warns conmen against taking over public toilets

Sonko warns public against conmen using his name to demand kickbacks, swindle public.

Nairobi City Governor Mike Sonko has warned the public against conmen using his name to demand kickbacks from contractors and suppliers.

On Wednesday , Sonko said they have received several complaints of people who have been conned by these imposters, who either masquerade as county government officials or personal friends to the governor.

They are asking for kickbacks from suppliers and contractors, claiming that they are acting on behalf of the City Governor.

Sonko said others pretend to help these suppliers and contractors to win county government tenders.

“To entice their targets, they promise to help in accessing and processing the loans through partnership with Equity Bank or Safaricom. These are all falsehoods disseminated with the sole purpose of defrauding the public,” he said.

The City Governor also said the same conmen are using his name to swindle cash from unsuspecting investors and members of the public who wish to get an audience with the county government officials.

He said these particular individuals are soliciting for bribes and conning the public using digital platforms and other communication channels.

“Soliciting and receiving bribes is a criminal offence punishable by law and any person masquerading as a Nairobi County employee or associating the Governor with such criminal intentions or act should be apprehended or prosecuted,” said Sonko.

The Governor said in respect of these matters coming up, he has requested the public and specifically embassies and foreign missions to advise potential investors to be cautious.

“Investors wishing to engage with the County should contact and deal with only authorized bona fide members of the County upon proper identification,” said Sonko.

He said those who have fallen prey of these conmen should report the matter to relevant authorities.

“Those who have been conned should report to the relevant authorities. I assure the public that my administration has put in place proper communication structure to ensure all that its processes are above board and devoid of corruption malpractices,” said Sonko.

At the same time, Sonko said his stance on the issue of toilets within Nairobi will remain.

The toilets are free of charge to the members of the public.

“The toilets are free of charge and those found harassing members of the public full-force of the law will be applied.”He said