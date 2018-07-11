Msupa S is fun to work with, says video director Steve Kipande

After releasing her collabo with Khaligraph Jones, Msupa S aka the Kalenjin Rap Queen is back with another song, I Don’t Care.

Ricco Beats produced the track while the video directed by Steve Kipande.

“Speaking to Spice, Kipande who also runs the Grip Music & Pictures, an entertainment company, revealed that not only is Msupa S is not only fun to work with, but her work ethic is something other artistes should emulate.

“Msupa S has lot’s of energy and is always talking so you won’t be bored on set. However, what I liked more about her is her confidence and work ethic. Adding that to the fun she brings on the set, and you will have a happy director giving out a good product,”

Check out the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bstGJNtX1A