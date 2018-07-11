People Daily

Quorum hitches paralyze House business at Nairobi County assembly

David Ndolo July 11, 2018
July 11, 2018

Persistent quorum hitches at the Nairobi County Assembly has adversely affected the running of House business amidst claims of leadership wrangles in the Assembly Service Board.

No meaningful business has been conducted at the assembly apart from the passing of the 2018/19 budget estimates a fortnight ago. Speaker Beatrice Elachi and Clerk Jacob Ngwele have not been seeing eye to eye after allegations of graft was labelled against both offices, the investigations are still ongoing.
Ngwele has not been attending the assembly proceedings since the day the budget was tabled and passed by the Finance CEC.
On Wednesday, Speaker Beatrice Elachi was forced to order all committee chairmen to take the house business seriously, further requesting majority leader Abdi Guyo to implore upon legislators to avail themselves for the assembly proceedings. Minority Leader Elias Otieno has not been present, neither minority whip Peter Imwatok (Makongeni MCA) whose work is to whip members.
However elected MCAs who have been accused by special nominees among them Marry Arrivisa  Mwami of not attending the proceedings of the house
