Real Madrid confirm they have accepted £88m deal to sell superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an astonishing £88million move to Juventus after Real Madrid granted him permission to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo met Juventus club president Andrea Agnelli on Tuesday afternoon in a hotel in Greece before agreeing a four-year deal worth an estimated £500,000 a week.

It is believed that the transfer was finalised at the meeting in Greece, where Ronaldo is currently on holiday with his girlfriend and family. -Daily Mail