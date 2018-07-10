English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MPs dismiss governors’ plea to be shielded from graft prosecution

K24 Tv July 10, 2018
County governors were on Tuesday under fire over their plea to be granted immunity from prosecution while in office with members of parliament terming the proposal as misplaced and a display of ignorance.

Speaking separately National Assembly Public Accounts Chairman Opiyo Wandai, Senate Committee Vice Chairman Mithika Linturi and Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo jr. accused the county chiefs of attempting to undermining the war against corruption.

The governors had on Monday accused investigating agencies and the national government of maliciously targeting them with an aim of embarrassing them.

