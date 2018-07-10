English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

22 students being probed over recent unrest in Kisumu county

K24 Tv July 10, 2018
Students rummage through the debris after a dormitory was consumed by fire at Kandiege Mixed Secondary School in Homa Bay county yesterday. PHOTO: GEORGE ODIWUOR

The government was tightening its surveillance on the wave of unrest in schools with Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed revealing that at least 22 students in Kisumu county are being investigated for their role in the unrest that has so far affected more than 12 schools.

Speaking at Kisumu Girls high school whose re-opening was put off due to security concerns, Amina said police are  following crucial leads that might lead to further arrests.

