22 students being probed over recent unrest in Kisumu county
The government was tightening its surveillance on the wave of unrest in schools with Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed revealing that at least 22 students in Kisumu county are being investigated for their role in the unrest that has so far affected more than 12 schools.
Speaking at Kisumu Girls high school whose re-opening was put off due to security concerns, Amina said police are following crucial leads that might lead to further arrests.