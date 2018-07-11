When cops turn guns on colleagues

Alcoholism, marital affairs, improper control of firearms and inherent stress in official duties are the major causes of fatal shootings among police officers and spouses, an inquiry has shown.

A report handed over to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet titled ‘Causes of Shootings by Police Officers Targeting their Colleagues’ paints a grim picture of senior commanders inability to handle the welfare of their juniors.

Administrative hiccups at the stations such as harassment, long working hours because of understaffing, transfers and long stay in operational areas were quoted as factors that added to the stress levels of police officers.

“Excess consumption of alcohol by officers while on duty is one of the contributors into the causes of the shooting of officers by their colleagues. For instance, in two out of six shooting incidents that the court of inquiry examined, the assailants were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack,” the findings show.

The Court of Inquiry No.1/2016, was formed by the IG in July 2016 and chaired by Assistant Inspector General of Police Aggrey Adoli.

Its members included Kiganjo Police College Senior Training Wing director of studies Leonard Omollo, Planning, Research and External Linkages director Vincent Kinas, Evelyn Njeri from Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) who served as psychological counsellor and Julius Kan’entu from Administration Police Service.

The inquest followed a series of fatal shootings involving police officers around the country.

In May 2016, Constable Joseph Kipng’etich murdered his girlfriend and colleague, Grace Sheila Kioko and Chief Inspector Benson Mwadime, a General Service Unit (GSU) by shooting them at point blank range while having drinks at Club Tenax and Restaurant in Mutuati market in Meru county.

Around the same time, a GSU elite squad officer based at Recce Unit headquarters in Ruiru shot dead his middle-aged girlfriend before blowing his head off with the same gun in their Block 14 quarters Ruiru, shortly after he was handed the gun for night beat assignment.

Despite the increased police recruitment and enrolment into the service as per the United Nation recommendations ratio of one officer to 400 civilians, inadequate staffing at station levels has occasioned long working hours for officers.

“This was noted in Kapenguria where staff shortage has been identified as the cause of poor deployment patterns. The duty-roster indicated that one station guard was deployed to work for eight hours inside and outside the station house. At Muthithi Police Station in Murang’a, one officer was found performing both report office and cell sentry in a 24-hour shift,” the report added.

In May, the government issued a notice for massive slash of officers attached to VIP protection officers to be redeployed in operational duties.

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i said more than 11,000 police officers are attached as Close Quarter Protection Unit to VIPs including guarding their residences.

According to the Police Standing Orders, officers on guard duty must strictly adhere to the professional ethics but more often than not, the dual authority from the VIP and the senior most cop they answer to always conflict.

Those attached to public figures like politicians lament of long working hours and going home using public means.

Normally, VIPs prefer hand-picking their escort and guard officers from those well known to them, who occasionally turn out to be trusted friends or relatives.

However, only the President and Deputy President are accorded the highly trained officers from the elite Recce Company, a special formation of the GSU.