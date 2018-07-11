NATIONALNEWS

11 arraigned in Mombasa over illegal sale of controlled drugs

Eleven people were yesterday arraigned in a Mombasa court for aiding illicit trade of controlled medicine.

They were arrested following an operation by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) in partnership with the National Police Service (NPS).

The operation, carried out in Likoni, Kisauni, Mombasa, Nyali, Changamwe and Jomvu sub-counties, brought to light the use of legitimate channels of drug distribution to trade narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Currently, the most commonly abused tablet is ‘Rohypnol’ sleeping tablets known as “bugizi” and diazepam 5 mg tablets known as ‘C5’.

“These drugs have become a big part of the security situation in Mombasa with youths as young as 12 years engaging in mugging and robbery incidents in different parts of the city,” Otieno stated.

