Kobia cancels NYS tenders, asks suppliers to bid afresh

National Youth Service (NYS) has cancelled all procurement contracts and asked suppliers to register afresh, in move aimed at weeding out shell companies from its system.

This comes barely a week after Public Service CS Margaret Kobia halted the processing and payment of Sh5.9 billion 2017 bills. Kobia also suspended all officers under investigation as part of measures to fight graft.

The unprecedented cancellation of supplying contracts will allow the government to scrutinise the credibility of registered suppliers after it emerged that some of them are fictitious.

“NYS has invited suppliers and service providers to register afresh to supply goods and services to the institution for the period 2018-2020. All current suppliers are required to reapply afresh for consideration,” read a statement sent to newsrooms in part.

Kobia promised major changes when she introduced a new NYS Director General, Matilda Sakwa, reiterating her commitment to fight graft that has bedevilled the service.

New crop of procurement officers have also been appointed to restore public trust in the procurement processes at NYS.

Suppliers affected by the new directive are now required to download registration documents from the National Treasury website and tender their applications with mandatory qualification documents.

“All applications should have been received at the institution by July 29th 2018,” NYS further directed.

NYS has dominated the news after reports of massive corruption surfaced at the service.

Details first emerged on how a web of shell firms looted the service with some firms receiving as much as Sh100 million for supplying 100 car tyres.

Some firms were also accused of receiving tonnes of cash for supplying nothing to NYS in a scandal that saw the arrest and prosecution senior government officials and business people. So far 47 suspects have been arrested and arraigned including Youth Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollona former YS director general Richard Ndubai.