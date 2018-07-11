Reprieve for cat meat offender after court reduces sentence

A man, who confessed to slaughtering cats and selling the meat to samosa vendors and hotels within Nakuru town, got a reprieve yesterday after the High Court reduced his three-year sentence to two years.

James Kimani (pictured) was sentenced to three years after he admitted to slaughtering a cat​ which is not fit for human consumption.

However, he appealed the decision by Nakuru Chief Magistrate Benard Mararo at the High Court and sentence was reduced to two years.

In his appeal Kimani ​ told the court that he was convicted unfairly as he was given a maximum sentence for the first count while the fine for the second count was excessive.

State counsel Jackson Motende, however, defended the decision by the court saying that the magistrate had acted within the law while considering the circumstances that led to the offence. He, however, admitted that the sentence for the second count was excessive.

“This is a case where a person had been slaughtering and selling cat meat to the public for seven years and I would urge the court to not interfere with the sentence for the first count. The prosecution however has no problem with the review of the second count,” said Motende.

Justice Joel Ngugi in his ruling ordered that the two sentences be served concurrently.

“The court has reviewed your sentence and you will now serve two years in prison,” ruled Justice Ngugi.

James Mukangu was arrested on June 21, 2018 skinning a cat in an open field belonging to Kenya Railways Corporation in the outskirts of Nakuru town. He confessed having slaughtered more than 1,000 cats and selling the meat to unsuspecting samosa vendors within the town since 2012.