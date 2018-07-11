SGR staff ‘gagged’ amid tension

A storm is brewing at the Standard Gauge Railways secretariat after the management moved to gag Kenyan employees from speaking to the media and outsiders on matters related to the rail system and operations.

The management reportedly forced employees to sign a non-disclosure agreement, warning them of dire consequences, including sacking and legal action.

The secrecy agreement requires workers to commit themselves to strictly observe national security laws, regulations and rules as well as SGR confidentiality obligations.

“First, with strict observance of national security laws, regulations and rules and SGR operation confidentiality obligations; Second, do not provide false personal information, voluntarily accept the confidential management rules and regulations,” reads a form dubbed ‘secrecy agreement’ staff were required to sign.

The workers are to record, store and copy any information without violating the SGR operation and not disclose operation secrets. They have also been advised not to post negative articles, videos or photos on social media.

“When violating the commitments, voluntarily assume the SGR’s discipline and responsibility and legal consequences,” the agreement says.

However, the Railways and Allied Workers Union (RAWU) secretary general John Chumo described the move as both unconstitutional and illegal.

Speaking to People Daily, Chumo said there were several racial discrimination incidents involving the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) management and threatened to move to court unless the said circular is withdrawn.

“I am writing a protest letter to both Kenya Railways and CRBC about what they are doing. First, the letterhead is that of Kenya Railways, yet the workers are under CRBC. How can they serve two employers?” he asked.

The Chinese firm was awarded a 10-year contract in 2017 to operate and maintain the SGR.

On Monday, Kenya Railways management ordered investigation and gave the Chinese firm 72 hours to respond to the allegations of mistreatment published in a local daily over the weekend. “We have instructed CRBC, to submit a report for critical review against what is in the public domain,” the statement said.

Managing director Atanas Maina said he had deployed human resource officials to engage the local staff and independently establish the authenticity of the claims.

The exposé revealed systemic racial discrimination in which unwritten laws dictate that Kenyan workers cannot share the same table with Chinese counterparts.

The same extends to the staff vans. They are also not allowed to use their phones in the train and the penalty for this is dismissal as opposed to their Chinese counterparts. The report highlighted that conservationists are crying foul after the report mentioned that the train sensors are not working, with two lions and five buffaloes killed so far. In addition, all instructions, including notice boards are in Chinese, yet not all Kenyans workers understand the language.

Chumo said cases of racial segregation are rampant in the company and cited incidents where qualified Kenyan locomotive drivers are not allowed to move trains outside the stations. He claims local drivers are only allowed to clean locomotive engines. They can also shunt engines, which is a technical word for moving a wagon from one point to another within the station.

SGR has at least 40 local locomotive drivers who are paid Sh30,000 monthly while their Chinese counterparts take home Sh100,000,” he claimed.

Besides, Chumo said Kenyan staffers can only be allowed to hold Job groups 9 to 14. “All the work stations are manned and supervised by Chinese. The only section that a Kenyan heads is sweeping.”

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) demanded immediate deployment of labour officers and inspectors in all SGR stations.

Secretary general Francis Atwoli also demanded that trade unions be allowed immediate access to SGR stations to recruit workers into unions for purposes of negotiating a Collective Bargaining Agreement to address their terms and conditions of work.