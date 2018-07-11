Attacked teachers ‘provoked’ students

Michael Kwena

Students who attacked and injured their non-local teachers in Marsabit county last week, might have acted out of the victims’ provocation, the school Board of Management (BoM) said yesterday.

Chalbi Boys’ Secondary School board chair Prof Dulacha Galgallo now wants a special committee constituted to probe the conduct of the teachers, who he claims used abusive language against the students.

The school was closed indefinitely last week following the attack on six teachers—two of which were critically injured. Marsabit county director of Education Milton Nzioka said the County Education Board resolved to close the school over the matter.

Yesterday the school board urged Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to urgently probe the teachers’ conduct so that learning resumes.

“TSC needs to investigate the teachers because we believe they might have propelled the attacks,” he said, adding that the board will form a joint team comprising parents and County Education Board officials to “look into the matter”.

And a parent in the school blamed TSC for the incident saying, “TSC received complains on the character of the teachers, but did nothing.”

In a meeting on Monday, parents resolved not to take back their students to the institution until TSC deploys teachers in the school. Last week, it transferred 12 teachers from the school after the incident.