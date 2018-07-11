NATIONALNEWS

Kura boss says Kibera evictions on

Bernard Gitau July 11, 2018
Kibera Slums

The eviction of Kibera residents affected by construction of the Sh2.1 billion Langata-Ngong road will go on as planned, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has reiterated.

Authority’s acting director general Silas Kinoti said the  project has delayed attracting charges by contractor who is expected to finish the road before end of the year.

His statement comes after Kura, Kenya National Human Right Commission chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori and National Land Commission vice chair Abigael Mukolwe met the affected residents to iron out issues.

Tension is growing with residents planning demos against eviction scheduled to start on Monday.

