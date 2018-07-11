Amina in Nyanza region to calm restive students

Noven Owiti and Reuben Mwambingu

The government will take stern action against students who engage in unrest in schools.

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed reaffirmed that the government is treating students riots as criminal activity and that punitive measures would be taken against culprits.

She said investigations were ongoing to unravel the cause of student unrest that has left a trail of destruction in several schools, especially in Nyanza region.

A number of the institutions have been closed indefinitely as a result of the unruly behaviour.

“We want to make sure that our schools are centres of excellence for quality learning,” she said.

So far, five students have been arrested in Kisumu County and charged with arson and destruction of property.

The CS said the government will not shoulder the cost of damage caused in the schools adding that it will pass the same to parents.

Amina spoke yesterday when she visited Kisumu county to assess the extent of damage to schools affected by the unrest.

Elsewhere in Mombasa, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang told school-heads to invest in intelligence systems to uncover those behind unrests in schools.

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) chairman George Magoha assured of security in this year’s national examinations and warned students against going on a rampage due to panic.

He urged them to remain disciplined and prepare adequately for upcoming exams.