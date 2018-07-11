Uhuru to kick-start building of two dams in North Rift

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two multi-billion-shilling dams in North Rift region in September.

Addressing the press in Eldoret, Kerio Valley Development Authority managing director David Kimosop (pictured) said all is set ahead of the launch of the Sh63 billion projects in Elgeyo Marakwet county by the Head of State.

“The President is set to officiate at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the two multi-purpose water dam projects in Kerio Valley,” he said.

Kimosop said the mega dams, which are part of the government’s flagship projects, are expected to be completed in the next four years and will create 3,000 jobs.