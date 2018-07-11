Fresh twist as MPs link Rotich, Bett to sugar scam

The saga surrounding the contraband sugar in the country took a new dimension yesterday after some Members of National Assembly linked Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich (pictured) and his former Agriculture colleague Willy Bett to it.

The MPs sensationally claimed that Rotich and Bett arm-twisted the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to clear smuggled sugar into the country that saw the country lose Sh10.6 billion in tax evasion.

MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Tindi Mwale (Butere) and Justus Makokha (Matungu) alleged that the duo pushed the taxman to clear 71,040 metric tonnes imported by 14 companies after the expiry of duty-free window.

They claimed that the clearance of the commodity was done even after KRA had opposed the move on grounds that it would be in violation of the East Africa Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA). “We are in possession of documents which directly point to the Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich pleading on behalf of the 14 companies, who imported about 71,041 metric tonnes of sugar, after the gazette notice number No.4536 had expired,” said Savula.

Cold disagreement

Makokha termed it unfortunate that the country lost billions of shillings.

“Sugar imports must be cleared within the gazette period. But the interventions from the two ministries led to a cold disagreement between KRA and the importers, which unfortunately, saw the taxman bow to the pressure, missed the revenue and released the sugar which was to be taxed 100 per cent,” he said.

The MPs cited two letters they alleged Rotich and Bett wrote in September 2017, well beyond the August 31 duty free window, pleading with KRA to clear the sugar