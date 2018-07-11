NATIONALNEWS

Painted buildings drown in Mombasa’s garbage

Tourism industry prayers, locals tell Joho repainting order will not have an impact if waste lies uncollected

People Daily July 11, 2018
Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.Photo/courtesy
Murimi Mutiga and   Wilson Kinyanjui

As Mombasa county administration seeks to improve the aesthetic appearance of the city by ordering repainting of buildings in a uniform colour, perhaps special attention needs to be put on collecting garbage.

Heaps of garbage which have remained uncollected for long, have been a cause for uproar from residents.

Residents now say the decision by the Governor Hassan Joho-led administration to have buildings within the central business district repainted in white and blue colour is ironical as the government has not delivered on its pledge to clear waste from streets.

Tourism industry players have asked the governor to collect waste from streets if the repainting is to have an impact.

“Garbage collection is still a problem, we are happy the county heeded our call for repainting buildings. We now need to put effort on cleaning the town,” said Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast executive officer Sam Ikwaye.

Meanwhile, residents of Mwakirunge area in Mombasa have protested  the re-opening of a dumpsite in the area following the decommissioning of the Kibarani site.

They claimed the garbage has blocked roads and also risks causing them diseases.  Residents who held protests asked Joho to stop further dumping of waste in the area.

