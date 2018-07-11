Imams tell off MPs over incomplete sugar report

The Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) wants the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Trade held accountable for allegedly shielding importers of contraband sugar following the rejection of its report tabled in Parliament.

CIPK national treasurer Sheikh Hassan Omar and secretary general Mohamed Khalifa said members of the joint parliamentary committee failed Kenyans and therefore should be questioned.

Parliamentary committee on Agriculture led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega tabled its report of the sugar importation scandal but members rubbished it terming it as ‘shallow’.

Sugar prices

The organisation said it would not sit back and watch as Kenyans continue to bear the brunt of rising prices of sugar. The duo spoke during a media briefing at their offices in Mombasa on Monday.

“We want the government to tell us why the sugar issue has not been addressed. We want to now what’s happening because Kenyans have continued to suffer from high sugar prices since the saga surfaced,” said Omar.

CIPK has also thrown its weight behind the war on graft initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta saying the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji was on the right track in taming graft.