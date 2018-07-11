County family planning strategies key to growth

Evelyn Samba

Kenya aspires to be a middle-income country, providing a high quality life to all citizens by the year 2030. This aspiration is commonly referred to as vision 2030.

Vision 2030, the 2010 Constitution, and other policy documents articulate Kenya’s ambition of providing citizens with the highest possible standards of health services, including sexual and reproductive health.

This ambition to provide citizens with the highest standards of health services can only be achieved if strategic planning is done and sound investment decisions are made.

Besides being one of the paths towards realizing high standards of health, family planning gives a high return on investment (up to five times) as shown by the ImpactNow policy model.

When the National Council for Population and development (NCPD) and the Health Policy Project (HPP) applied the ImpactNow policy model in 2015 for Kenya, every Sh85 spent on family planning was projected to accrue savings of Sh381 in direct healthcare costs by 2020.

Domestic resources invested in family planning also accrue savings in other areas — the cost of providing water and sanitation, education and other social services and amenities.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1968 International Conference on Human Rights, where family planning was, for the first time, globally affirmed to be a human right. The conference’s outcome document, the Teheran Proclamation, states that parents have a basic human right to determine freely and responsibly the number and spacing of their children.

Family planning accelerates economic development by contributing to economic growth at the household, community, and national levels. It improves women’s opportunities for education, employment, and full participation in society.

Whether in school, formal or informal occupations, women who have the benefit of choosing when to have children, how many to have and how much time between each child, are likely to do better in life.

This way, family planning enables girls and women to go to school, make better and higher incomes and participate in shared activities in their communities.

County governments are key in enabling Kenyans access the right to plan their families. They are responsible for planning and executing family planning programmes. With the advent of devolution in 2013, the responsibility of planning and executing family planning programmes fell at the feet of county governments.

The Fourth Schedule of the Constitution states that county governments are responsible for the majority of health service functions, including family planning services.

Counties also bear the duty to invest in the necessary enablers to provide the services. It is, therefore, vital that county governments have a strategic thinking about family planning programmes.

Costed plans

Many counties are currently developing multi-year roadmaps called family planning costed implementation plans, designed to help them achieve their goals. The plans address and budget for all thematic areas of a family planning programmes: demand creation; service delivery and access; contraceptive security; policy and enabling environment; financing; and stewardship, management, and accountability.

Developing family planning costed implementation plans enables county governments to think through their programme: To prioritise family planning interventions, detail key activities and outline a roadmap for implementation, forecast costs and make strategic allocation decisions, estimate the impacts of interventions, mobilise resources, unify stakeholders around one focused family planning strategy among others.

In Nandi county for example, the family planning costed implementation plan 2017-2021 estimates that the county needs one billion shillings over the next five years for its family planning programme. The funds are earmarked for things such as medical supplies, awareness campaigns and to pay for salaries for healthcare workers, among other costs.

County family planning costed implementation plans are also effective policy documents, providing county governments with the basis for making investments through the budget- making process.

When achieved, these goals save lives and improve the health and wellbeing of women, families and communities, as well as help Kenya get closer to achieving the Vision 2030 goals.

Through the different opportunities provided for public participation, citizens can also use the plans to hold leaders to account.

At the Family Planning Summits of 2012 and 2017, Kenya joined other stakeholders in committing to address the policy, financing, delivery and socio-cultural barriers to women accessing contraceptive information, services and supplies.

In 2017, the Kenya government committed that to enable more women access quality family planning services, every county will have a county family planning costed implementation plan by 2020.

Several counties, including Nandi, Nakuru and Kilifi, have launched and are implementing their plans. By doing so, they are doing their bit in helping the nation realise her development aspirations.

—The writer is the Kenya country director at Deutsche Stiftung Weltbevoelkerung (DSW) — [email protected]