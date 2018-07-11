City clean-up sound idea but challenges abound

Nairobi City County has launched what Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko said would be monthly general cleaning exercise—every first Saturday of the month.

Heavens know this City can do with more regular and serious sprucing up! Nairobi’s aesthetic appeal from the epithet of ‘Green City in the Sun’ in the 1970s and early 80s has progressively been degraded and today it is largely a pitiful cesspool of murk and a study on how not to manage solid waste. Public markets, including those which sell foodstuff—Wakulima for vegetables and Burma for meat—are unsightly, to put it mildly. Residential areas and public institutions are pathetic.

A clean city is the result of conscious efforts, planning and conviction in execution. City fathers of the 1970s and 80s appreciated that the core calling of civic authorities was service allegedly to residents as spelled out in by-laws, provision of urban services—water, cleansing, sanitation, security—and unflinching fidelity to order and planning. Yes, they understood ‘failing to plan is planning to fail’ mantra.

True there have been massive changes in demographics catalysed by flight from rural poverty, turning the imperative for planning on its head and overwhelming urban authorities. The cleansing facilities and amenities Nairobi boasts of were never meant for even a quarter of its current population and the proliferation of informal settlements only compounded things as waste disposal stripped capacity to cope.

Tendency by those mandated to check the situation to cash in the mess by their predatory instincts and imprudent use of available resources has not helped. Narratives of billions of shillings stolen and wastage by City Hall have turned off residents. Recently this publication exposed two examples of virtual criminal neglect; the horror disposal of raw sewage into the Nairobi River and sorry state of Uhuru Park now robbed of its fabled aura of serene calmness.

Noble Idea

Sonko’s idea for regular clean ups sounds good, theoretically. All the hoopla about Kigali being among the cleanest cities anywhere, is rooted in a same approach, with President Paul Kagame himself leading similar exercise where Kigali residents undertake regular clean up. But it is against a backdrop of different socio-cultural slant, mindset and fidelity to law and order.

Sonko will have to work out a structured approach and strategic roadmap that confronts deceptive self-entitlement and negative individualism. He will have to, not only figure out how to effectively rally Nairobians behind the plan but also incentivise them so they embrace the novelty of his idea and disengage from prevailing cynical disposition. Supplying homes and institutions with refuse bins whose contents are regularly collected, might be a cost-effective starting point.