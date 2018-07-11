State can tap on export potential to grow economy

Pankaj Bedi

Today, Kenya finds itself in an awkward yet promising position in its history. For one thing, our unemployment rate is arguably one of the highest in the East Africa. Additionally, Kenya’s youth account for over 30 per cent of the total population, and over half of the population is below 35 years. Unaddressed, the unemployment ratio and ever-increasing youthful population could escalate into a major social challenge. On the other hand, a growing youth population is a key asset to the nation if we view it in terms of capability to sustainably provide innovation and labour for economic development.

Labour is an important function in the unit cost of production. The significance of this input varies from product to product. As such, governments across the world support sectors where the labour input is high to address unemployment challenges. The most labour-intensive value chain is the cotton-textiles-apparels; with massive employment being created in garment manufacturing and cotton farming. This is the main reason for the government’s decision to deliberately employ measures to grow the cotton-textiles-apparels value chain.

Textiles and apparels sector employs 52,000 people in Export Processing Zones, 21,000 outside EPZs and over 30,000 in the informal sector. Additionally, the sector provides a steady market to approximately 30,000 small-scale farmers and to over 100,000 people, indirectly.

Last year, Kenya exported textiles and apparels products worth Sh40 billion to various world markets, with the US taking up 85 per cent. The export market is very sensitive to price; thus the need to ensure Kenya has a good blend of features that promote competitiveness and support export-oriented manufacturing. Our internal assessments against buyer proposals indicate that apparel manufacturers are 15 per cent less competitive compared to global competitors. The rate is even higher in the textiles and fibre production.

Nonetheless, our major advantage lies in having a highly-productive labour force. Our literacy levels are also relatively high at over 70 per cent for women and 80 per cent for men, making the national population an ideal source of competent workforce to drive production.

Wage increases

For the workforce, Kenya has made it a tradition to always announce a ceremonial wage rise every Labour Day (May 1). Even though the move aligns labour with commensurate pay, it is an unsustainable policy that fails to take into account other salient features in a market-driven economy. The rate of inflation and high cost of living normally washes away the gains made by employees in the minimum wage increases. This has a result of rising the cost of labour without necessarily translating to an improved lifestyle for employees. The high cost of labour translates to a higher cost of production, leading to the shutdown of manufacturing activities. Ultimately, the employees suffer as investors move to low-cost production countries.

As such, it is important to have measures that enhance the competitiveness of sectors such as textiles and apparels by, among other things, strategies that lower the cost of living and improve the productivity of the workforce. This can be achieved by instituting productivity-based labour and wage regulations that encourage output per capita. Such frameworks would result in employees getting incomes larger than the usual minimum wages. Focused strategic training and development can also enhance the skills of the Kenyan labour pool and productivity.

Lastly, the government can lower cost of living by cutting taxes on the food basket, incentivising production in the basic food basket, ensuring affordable social housing, an efficient public transport system, and affordable universal healthcare. The government can also consider instituting impactful incentive programmes for manufacturers to cushion them against high costs of production to attract and retain investments.

If this is done, Kenya can benefit from its early starter position and wave away rising competition from the growing African Lionesses and the rejuvenating Asian Tigers.

The writer is KAM Apparel Exports Sub-Sector chair