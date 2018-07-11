Kayange to lead Kenya at Africa Youth Games

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has appointed former Kenya Sevens captain Humphrey Kayange as the Chef de Mission for the team that takes part in the third edition of the Africa Youth Games scheduled for July 18-28 in Algiers, Algeria.

Having retired from international rugby last month, the committee is counting on “Tall”, as he is fondly known, to help them lay a sound foundation for the upcoming athletes as they have a lot to emulate from his 12 years of international sevens rugby.

Selected teams that include 26 participants in athletics, two beach volleyball teams, nine hockey players, four tennis players and as many taking part in swimming, started their residential training on Monday for the continental showpiece which will double up as a qualifier for a number of disciplines to the Youth Olympics Games, which will be held later this year in Argentina.

Athletes are holding their training at Kasarani while hockey players are camping at City Park.

Beach volleyball players are based at Strathmore while the four tennis representatives are currently at Nairobi Club where they are participating in ITF Junior World ranking competitions.

The swimming team has been allowed to hold their camp in Mombasa and link up with the rest when they travel to Algeria.

The Games are organised under the auspices of Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and target athletes aged between 14 and 18 years.

Morocco hosted the inaugural edition in 2010 with 40 countries represented by 1,008 athletes participating in 16 sports while the second one took place in Botswana in 2014 where 54 countries came together to field 2,500 athletes in 20 disciplines.

The games are geared towards the development of the youth in Africa to instill Olympic values amongst the athletes and also act as qualifiers for the Youth Olympics.