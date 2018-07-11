Last year’s finalists beat Equity in morale-boosting win after string of losses in KBF league

Last season’s Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) finalists Strathmore University Blades finally broke their losing streak after subjecting hard fighting Equity Bank to their third loss of the season in a 68-63 score-line.

Carey Odhiambo’s Equity Bank started the match well, winning the first quarter of the encounter 17-15. However, a lapse in concentration on the bankers’ end saw them lose the second quarter by 10 points in 19-9 for the match to head to the breather with Equity trailing by eight points.

On resumption, the bankers attempted a comeback, winning the third quarter 20-14 but lost the final 20-17 for the final score.

“We fought hard in this match but unfortunately we lost the match due to simple costly mistakes. The match started late and players could barely see the ball and I think that contributed to our mistakes.

However, we are back in training as we look to improve our performance,” said Odhiambo.

Equity experienced a mass exodus of players after last season, leaving only seven players. After coach Odhiambo took over the team he had to hold trials from where he recruited eight players whom he says are doing well for the premier league.

“Taking up the team was a new challenge for me and I wanted the team to grow together therefore my signings were mostly young players cutting across all the playing positions. We are working on having them play as many matches so that they can gain the much-needed experience in the senior league but so far they are doing well.

The losses do not worry me since we are still ranked fourth after six wins in nine matches,” said Odhiambo.

The team is set to face United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) and Ulinzi on the weekend, matches that the head coach opines will be no different from those they have played before and they are looking for nothing short of a win.

In other matches, women’s defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) extended their unbeaten streak by two more matches when they saw off USIU Flames 55-47 with Brenda Angeshi top scoring for the holders with 15 points while Seline Okumu registered 11. In the second match they picked a 39-19 win over K.U Oryx as Betty Kananu scored 13 points for the side.

Eagle Wings were equally fired up as they won their two fixtures, first escaping K.U Oryx’s claws by a single basket in a 47-45 score-line.

Rebecca Sarange managed nine points for Wings while Oryx’s Rachael Wandago was the top scorer in the match with 14 points; two ahead of teammate Berly Milungo. The second win for Wings was against USIU Flames ending 39-30.