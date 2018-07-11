Referees boss says Marwa can appeal life ban by CAF

Besieged Kenyan referee Aden Marwa who has received a life ban from Confederation of African Football (CAF) for accepting a bribe can now wake up and smell the coffee after Kenyan Football Referees Association (KEFORA) declared that it can only intervene on his behalf after he publicly issues an apology.

In the meantime, KEFORA has chided Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa over his statement that the governing body cannot appeal on behalf of Marwa for CAF to overturn the decision.

Speaking for the first time since Marwa was handed the ban at the weekend, KEFORA Chairman GMT Ottieno said he has been trying to seek audience with Marwa to give his side of the story and most importantly admit liability for the referee’s body to be in a vantage position to act.

“It must be acknowledged that the rules governing refereeing worldwide were flouted when Marwa was enticed into receiving a bribe. As such, he should apologise to the Kenyan football fraternity and KEFORA will explore every possible way to take up the matter with CAF and Fifa in a bid to review the ban,”

Ottieno also took issue with CAF over what he described high handedness in punishing referees whom it found culpable of having received bribes on diverse dates while questioning why Marwa was condemned unheard

“I fail to understand why only Marwa out of the alleged offenders received a life ban while others were banished for between five and ten years besides having the liberty to defend themselves at CAF headquarters in Cairo. If this is not double standards in the application of law by the Africa football governing body, what is it?,’’ posed Ottieno.

On the same breathe, Ottieno criticised FKF for abandoning Marwa after the predicament, arguing that given that Marwa is a whistler who was officially presented by FKF to officiate CAF and Fifa matches, the federation had an obligation to assist him in lodging an appeal. “Marwa holds a referees badge that was duly issued by FKF and it behoves the federation to have been in the forefront in appealing the case. It beats logic for Mwendwa (Nick) to say that this is not the federation’s case to warrant intervention and I can only take this as to shirking of duties,’’ said Ottieno.

Fourty-one-year-old Marwa, a Mathematics and Chemistry Teacher at Komotobo Secondary School in Kuria East, Migori County, found himself in hot soup last month when he was filmed in a BBC expose receiving a bribe of 600 Dollars (Sh 60,000) during the African Nations Championships in Morocco. The story was done by an undercover Ghanaian journalist.