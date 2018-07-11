Ronaldo finally joins Juventus as Real confirm they have accepted Sh11 billion offer

Madrid, Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an astonishing £88 million (Sh11.7 billion) move to Juventus after Real Madrid granted him permission to leave Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo met Juventus club president Andrea Agnelli on Tuesday afternoon in a hotel in Greece before agreeing an estimated £500,000 (Sh66 million)-a-week deal.

It is believed that the transfer was finalised at the meeting with Ronaldo surrounded by his girlfriend and family, who is currently on holiday with him.

Real Madrid confirmed the transfer late on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the club admitted that they had granted Ronaldo with his wish to leave the club.

It read: “Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.”

Ronaldo won four Champions League titles during his nine-year stay at Real Madrid.

“Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement,” the statement added.

Ronaldo thanked Real Madrid for making his time at the club “possibly the happiest of my life,” but added that he felt it was the right decision to move on.

He said: “I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me.” -DAILYMAIL