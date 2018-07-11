Lessons from Thai cave rescue mission

JUSTUS Njoroge

In the last few days, the world has been following up the story of the 12 boys and their coach who got trapped in a cave during an excursion in Thailand. The first four boys were rescued on Sunday this week after spending 16 days in the cave.

By yesterday afternoon, 11 of them had been rescued. The best and most experienced divers from all over the world had volunteered in this daring and dangerous mission. One of the divers a few days back had lost his life – signifying the danger that lies in this rescue operation. The parents of the children asked the coach not to blame himself—for taking the kids on this excursion. In fact, the parents have been very supportive of the coach. What if it was here in Kenya?

How would the situation have been? For starters, everyone would rush to try and help and in the process, make a bad situation worse. Secondly, our disaster preparedness is barely up to scratch and our tendency to complain about everything and everyone would mean that the blame game and others wanting to take the credit would hamper the rescue operation.

Have you been in a situation, where you feel the contribution of others is derailing everything and it would be much better if they kept mum? You go for a parent’s meeting in school and some of the complaints and suggestions coming up are just ridiculous. I remember one time, our children went for a school trip and as per the school communication, and they were to be back by 6pm.

We waited until around 9pm. You can imagine the complaints that rent the air for those three hours. Stuff happens on the roads and in life. Even with perfect planning, you never know what can happen along the way. Inadvertently, you might even risk the lives of your children by putting unnecessary pressure on the driver. I admire the Thai people. We should emulate them and be part of the solution.