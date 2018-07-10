Suppliers, service providers asked to register afresh

The National Youth Service has asked all suppliers and service providers to register afresh after the government cancelled all supply contracts for the period 2018- 2022.

In a statement dispatched to newsrooms the scandal hit state agency whose notice will be published in local dailies this Wednesday says only contractors who comply with the new directive will be considered.

The move comes barely two months after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Prof.Margaret Kobia suspended officers from the procurement and finance department over the latest scandal at Thika road based facility.