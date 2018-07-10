MPs propose return of Question Time in House

It will now be mandatory for Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) to appear before House committees to directly respond to questions raised by MPs.

The move comes after the Procedure and House Rules Committee proposed the re-introduction of question time that will give members an opportunity to ask the cabinet secretaries various questions in the chamber that will in turn require the CSs to respond to them in committees.

The proposal by the committee follows complains by members that the committee chairs, who have been responding to member’s queries on behalf of the Executive were not competent enough to respond to all queries raised on the floor.

“The decision to allow question time arose out of the need to make question time more pronounced as envisaged in Article 95(2) of the Constitution,” reads part of the report.

The amendment by Committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi made the recommendations after various departmental committee chairs, who previously responded to members’ queries failed to satisfactorily respond to members’ queries.

The committee also argued that the re-introduction of the question time came up in order to help reduce the number of petitions and statements raised by the members in the House.

It also said the re-introduction of question time would create enthusiasm and expectations both by members of the house and the public as it was in the previous dispensation.