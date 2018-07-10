Governors decry ‘selective’ fight in the war on graft

Governors have accused the government of applying selective justice in the fight against graft and in the process, diverting attention from the rot in ministries, State departments and agencies.

They listed scandals in the health, agriculture, energy and roads sectors as shameful monuments of graft the nation has deliberately avoided to deal with.

Consequently, the county chiefs singled out the arrest of Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamoong’ last week as politically motivated and meant to take away the spotlight on rampant theft involving officers within State institutions.

“The institutions established by the Constitution to deal with mismanagement of public funds must undertake their mandate with integrity,” said Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok (pictured).

While acknowledging efforts made in the war against graft, the governors said heads of institutions found culpable for loss of public funds should be arrested.

The governors questioned the criteria used to arrest Ojamoong’, yet the Constitution is clear on the equal sovereignty as enjoyed by the two levels of government.

“It is mischievous to call the media before arresting a governor in a bid to divert attention from rot in other agencies,” he said.

Some governors said some graft cases they report to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have not been dealt with.