Late Migori Senator laid to rest at his Kanyamich home

K24 Tv July 9, 2018
NASA leader Raila Odinga has said that there are some elected leaders who are out to frustrate the fight against runaway corruption being experienced in the country.

Speaking during the burial of the late Senator of Migori Ben Oluoch, Raila said the spirit of handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta is for the good for the future of this country.

This as Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata gave sharp pointers that Central Kenya is fully behind the proposed electoral reforms.

