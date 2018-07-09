English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kenya signs agreement with Switzerland to repatriate stolen wealth

K24 Tv July 9, 2018
2,485 Less than a minute
Kameme Tv Digital

President Uhuru Kenyatta was extending the war against graft beyond Kenyan borders after Kenya signed a framework agreement with the Swiss government that which will see billions of shillings in illegally acquired wealth repatriated back to the country.

Speaking after holding bilateral talks with his Swiss counterpart at state house Nairobi, President Kenyatta said the deal will be a major boost in the war against corruption with the European country pledging to freeze and return all proceeds of crime hidden in secret accounts.

Show More

Related Articles

July 9, 2018
2,465

Group of tourists consult a witchdoctor in Magarini, Kilifi

July 9, 2018
2,462

DNA, post-mortem carried out on victims of the Emali road accident

July 9, 2018
2,470

Late Migori Senator laid to rest at his Kanyamich home

July 9, 2018
2,462

Mixed reactions on new proposal for all students to wear same uniform

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker