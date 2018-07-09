Kenya signs agreement with Switzerland to repatriate stolen wealth

President Uhuru Kenyatta was extending the war against graft beyond Kenyan borders after Kenya signed a framework agreement with the Swiss government that which will see billions of shillings in illegally acquired wealth repatriated back to the country.

Speaking after holding bilateral talks with his Swiss counterpart at state house Nairobi, President Kenyatta said the deal will be a major boost in the war against corruption with the European country pledging to freeze and return all proceeds of crime hidden in secret accounts.