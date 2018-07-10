Presidency age limit bid rejected

A parliamentary committee has rejected a petition seeking to bar presidential hopefuls aged over 70 from contesting.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee ruled that barring an individual on the basis of age was both unconstitutional and discriminative.

Petitioner Mohamud Abdi, wanted Parliament to amend Article 260 of the Constitution to effect his proposal on grounds people aged 70 and above are “less productive because of unstable health conditions”.

Abdi, a Wajir resident, based his proposal on a “scientific argument” about the productivity of older people.

Celebrating youth

But the William Cheptumo-led committee while dismissing the petition, noted with concern the trend in the country where people were celebrating the youth and belittling, disparaging and demeaning the elderly.

The move to bring the petition raised concerns especially by the Opposition who saw it as a plot to lock out its leader Raila Odinga from contesting. Raila will be 78 come 2022.

The committee also rejected the prayer by the petition to have the positions of nominated senators and MCAs scrapped.