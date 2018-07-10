NATIONALNEWS

MPs impeding war on graft, says Raila

Opposition leader says House committees set up to probe vice sanitise culprits instead

People Daily July 10, 2018
2,439 1 minute read
Opposition leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida and other mourners arrive for the burial of Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello yesterday. PHOTO: DAN OGENDO

Baraka Karama  and  Tom Rachuonyo

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday accused Parliament  of impeding government’s renewed anti-corruption fight.

He said MPs in various committees set up to probe  scandals were instead sanitising the graft suspects.

 “These MPs must be on the right side of history to fight corruption and not protect or cover up what is already in the public domain,” he said.

Parliamentary committees have in the recent days probed various scandals including the contraband sugar trade and National Youth Service ( NYS) funds loss.

Shoddy job

Committee members have, however, been on the spot  for being soft on the suspects appearing before them. Last week, Leader of Majority Aden Duale dismissed the recent sugar probe by MPs accusing them of doing a shoddy job.

 Yesterday, Raila claimed the MPs in the committees were compromised and lacked the capacity to carry out credible investigations.

“Parliament should leave the investigative authorities to carry out their work and not to interfere. Some of them tip off those under probe of an impending arrest,” said the Opposition chief.

 He said legislators are setting  a bad precedence by disrespecting authorities created constitutionally.  “MPs think they are above the law and even disobey or go against an institution that has been created by the Constitut§ion such as the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC). That must stop,” he said.  He spoke during the burial of Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okelo in Kanyimach village, Rongo constituency.

 Speaker Ken Lusaka, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, senators James Orengo (Siaya) Irungu Kangata (Murang’a) and 15 others, 12 MPs and several MCAs attended the burial.

Show More

Related Articles

July 10, 2018
2,432

Addiction, death now accessible over the counter

July 10, 2018
2,430

Back my 2022 bid, Weta asks Mt Kenya leaders

July 10, 2018
2,438

Dare you touch Mzee’s tree, contractor warned

July 10, 2018
2,436

Centum boss among Laikipia county boards appointees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker