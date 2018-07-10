MPs impeding war on graft, says Raila

Baraka Karama and Tom Rachuonyo

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday accused Parliament of impeding government’s renewed anti-corruption fight.

He said MPs in various committees set up to probe scandals were instead sanitising the graft suspects.

“These MPs must be on the right side of history to fight corruption and not protect or cover up what is already in the public domain,” he said.

Parliamentary committees have in the recent days probed various scandals including the contraband sugar trade and National Youth Service ( NYS) funds loss.

Shoddy job

Committee members have, however, been on the spot for being soft on the suspects appearing before them. Last week, Leader of Majority Aden Duale dismissed the recent sugar probe by MPs accusing them of doing a shoddy job.

Yesterday, Raila claimed the MPs in the committees were compromised and lacked the capacity to carry out credible investigations.

“Parliament should leave the investigative authorities to carry out their work and not to interfere. Some of them tip off those under probe of an impending arrest,” said the Opposition chief.

He said legislators are setting a bad precedence by disrespecting authorities created constitutionally. “MPs think they are above the law and even disobey or go against an institution that has been created by the Constitut§ion such as the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC). That must stop,” he said. He spoke during the burial of Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okelo in Kanyimach village, Rongo constituency.

Speaker Ken Lusaka, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, senators James Orengo (Siaya) Irungu Kangata (Murang’a) and 15 others, 12 MPs and several MCAs attended the burial.