Uhuru not obligated to back me, says Ruto

Seth Onyango and Alvin Mwangi

Deputy President William Ruto has revealed intimate details about his covert political pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying the latter is not obligated to back his 2022 presidential bid.

In what offered new insights into what once appeared an elaborate transition deal of the duo, Ruto shocked his political base when he scoffed at claims that his support for Uhuru was reciprocal.

“When we sat down with Uhuru Kenyatta it was never about me supporting him so that he can support me. I supported the President because I knew him and knew his capacity to lead,” he said. His sentiments come at a time the Head of State has become increasingly circumspect over his support for his deputy’s ambitions.

Appearing on a live interview at a local television, Ruto (pictured) said he is not an automatic Jubilee flag bearer for the 2022 presidential poll.

Uhuru support

“In 2022 I will present myself, if Jubilee gives me or I am elected the Jubilee party candidate I will run as a Jubilee member. Uhuru Kenyatta being the party leader, I am sure and confident and can put it in writing that Uhuru will support whoever Jubilee nominates in 2022,” he said.

His sentiments, however, offered little to pacify his Rift Valley political bedrock that has banked on Uhuru’s support to actualise Ruto’s dream of ascending to the top seat. Recently, deputy president’s charm offensive across the country has elicited mixed reactions within his party with some arguing it was early campaigns as other supported.

Ruto weighed and vowed not to stop asserting his numerous trips across the country are developmentally conscious.

“People have seen me since I was Minister for Agriculture, as Minister for Higher Education and now as Deputy President. That is the record I want to be judged by. That is why today I work hard, I go places because I know it will count,” he said.

During the Sunday evening interview, Ruto said he is not threatened by the handshake between Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila Odinga since he was among the architects.

On corruption, he set the record straight saying he has never been involved in any graft. “I have never been involved in any corrupt dealings, either as Deputy president or Member of Parliament,” he said.