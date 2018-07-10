Other types of highly abused, easily available drugs that can turn lethal

Barbiturates:

These are sedatives like phenobarbital, pentobarbital (Nembutal), and secobarbital (Seconal).

They help with anxiety, sleep problems, and some seizures. But if you take more than prescribed, you can get addicted. High doses can cause trouble breathing, especially if you use them when you drink alcohol.

If you can’t function without barbiturates, get help. Going into withdrawal can be dangerous.

Sleep Medicines:

If you have trouble sleeping, drugs like zolpidem (Ambien), eszopiclone (Lunesta), and zaleplon (Sonata) can help you get the rest you need.

But if you use them longer than your doctor suggests, you may start to believe you need them to sleep. Although they’re not as addictive as some sleeping pills, doctors are concerned about abuse if they’re not taken as prescribed.

Dextromethorphan (DXM):

Dextromethorphan is a common ingredient in over-the-counter cold and cough medicines —it helps stop the cough. But large doses can get you high and cause hallucinations.

It’s popular among teens, since cough syrup is so easy to find. High doses also cause vomiting, rapid heart rate, and — rarely — brain damage.

By Betty Muindi and Internet Sources